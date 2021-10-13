In the year 2000, Billy Bragg and Boris Johnson, then editor of The Spectator, went to Glastonbury together.

Johnson was, according to Bragg, "sort of harmless then", but he really hasn't changed a bit; you can see the whole thing on YouTube, and there's not much that Johnson does -- his insistence of pronouncing it Glars-tonbury, getting up on a side stage and faffing his way through a verse of The Iliad -- that you can't imagine him doing now.

The anecdote, which Bragg shared with Crikey editor-in-chief Peter Fray as part of an exclusive event for Crikey subscribers, is illuminating in a few ways.