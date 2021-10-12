Eat it Newbie New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet was afflicted by a fun-sized scandal yesterday, narrowly avoiding a fine for himself and an unsuspecting pub proprietor by sipping a small beer while standing at a "freedom day" press event.

For one thing, it marks the second time he's broken the rules he himself sets within roughly a week of being in power, an impressive strike rate. For another, the rash of New South Wales politicians milling about awkwardly in pubs (none of whom, weirdly, thought to invite any women) is a standing reminder that politicians should never ever try to be relatable.

Just as with any attempt to publicly enjoy human activities, politicians eating and drinking has an eerie, uncanny quality, like they're androids desperately trying to fool the Voight-Kampff test.