He’s one of the most popular and powerful leaders in the country who has consolidated his power through his handling of the pandemic. Yet Dan Andrews’ grip on Victoria could unravel amid a branch stacking addiction the Labor Party can’t seem to kick.

One minister has already stepped down less than a day into the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) hearings. At this pace Andrews could have an empty frontbench by the end of next week. The inevitable question is: will another COVID-ridden state lose its premier at the hands of an anti-corruption body?

Whether Andrews stays or goes, he’s likely to lose more ministers on the way. But for now, here’s a list of those who have quit or been dumped. We’re poised to update it over coming weeks.