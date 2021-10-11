The most interesting aspect of Tony Abbott’s remarks on Friday to a Taiwanese audience was right at the start.
“Two years back I hesitated to attend this conference lest that provoke China,” Abbott said, before going on to explain why Xi Jinping’s actions had prompted him to attend.
What he didn’t note was that his nemesis Malcolm Turnbull attended the same forum last year, apparently relaxed about “provoking China”. Of course, being in the middle of the pandemic, Turnbull’s attendance was virtual, and his speech was a little more coded than Abbott’s (not to mention much better). But Turnbull wasn’t particularly evasive in his references to China’s interference in Australia and his response (including the foreign influence laws), the need to ensure “we don’t move into a world where might is right”, and his conclusion “the rule of law and mutual respect are the keys and that’s why we must work together in the region as a mesh of countries with shared values to protect our sovereignty”.
Unlike Turnbull, Abbott did nothing to counter Chinese influence while prime minister — indeed, he enabled it with a free trade agreement and a promise (which Turnbull tried and failed to act on) — to establish an extradition agreement with the Beijing tyranny.
Abbott argued in defence of his actions on Friday, saying he was trying to encourage Beijing to integrate into a rules-based international order (the reality that “rules-based international order” applies to everyone but the United States is an argument for another day). “Much has changed in just six years,” he now admits.
Nonetheless, having overcome his concerns about affronting Beijing — where the threshold for taking umbrage is ever lower — Abbott was there in person in Taipei to say “Taiwan’s future should be decided by its own people; and to let Beijing know that any attempt at coercion would have incalculable consequences”, stressing that the US had recently reiterated its commitment to Taiwan and that “I don’t think Australia should be indifferent to the fate of a fellow democracy of almost 25 million people.” Should, not would, which would be something quite different.
“Nothing is more pressing right now, than solidarity with Taiwan,” Abbott said, a somewhat eccentric take on a world emerging from a pandemic. But by solidarity he meant, in particular, “welcoming Taiwan into the Trans-Pacific Partnership”.
Taiwan applied to join what is now call the CPTPP — the TPP without the US — a few days after China applied in September, echoing the process by which Taiwan joined the World Trade Organization the day after China in 2002 despite being far more WTO-compliant than China years earlier. Australia currently opposes China’s application to join the CPTPP on the basis of its ongoing trade war with us.
Critics label the government’s opposition a massive missed opportunity to restart relations with China — but at least the government knows from first-hand experience how dismissive Beijing can be of trade treaties, raising the question of what the benefit of allowing China to enter the agreement is at all.
Taiwan, on the other hand, a small, open economy with the rule of law and a well-functioning democracy, would be an ideal additional member state for a trade agreement struggling for relevance. Taiwan can be relied on to stick to its word in such agreements, unlike Beijing.
Maybe call it “practical solidarity”, in line with past Liberal rhetorical devices, but Abbott was doing God’s work in Taipei. In a purely private capacity, of course.
I dunno Bernard! I personally believe Abbott shoots off his mouth and then thinks afterwards. He is a private citizen ( paid by taxpayers and whomever else) but he has had a knack of stupidity over comnents and actions aka: shyt hapoens when referring to death of aussie soldier in Afghanistan.
Personally I believe Abbott had to many hits to the head when he was boxing in University!
Yes too many punches to the head, damaging the forebrain, so the Lizard Brain takes over
Hence the Goanna style walk with the tongue flicking out side to side coupled with the fight or flight action.
In his case mostly aggressive.
I looked forward to his shirtfronting Putin, with Putin executing a Tomoe Nage and Abbott hitting a wall.
But The Mad Monk piked!
As for “God’s Work” , which particular Deity would that be.
Could that be The US and its mighty dollar?
Together with its military adventures, one in fact being called a Crusade by a previous Republican Encumbrance in The White House, Dubya The Faux Texan, another example of that great Texas, USA saying All Hat No Cattle.
Look where that has led to…The Viet Nam Farrago, The Afghan Imbroglio, The Iraq Fiasco, which led to The Da’esh Disaster none of which were in defence of Australia…but into which LNP governments have marched off lock step wasting yet more of the blood and treasure of the C of A.
Back in the day, a local newspaper reported one of his, almost all entirely all, lost amateur bouts that “…Abbott had an interesting technique of warding off punches with his head.”
I believe Abbott is wrong. It is all hypocritical, really. Take “Taiwan’s future should be decided by its own people; and to let Beijing know that any attempt at coercion would have incalculable consequences”. Brilliant! But Taiwan is part of China – it was annexed in the 1600s. If you want to go back that far, then we should leave Australia to the Aboriginals too. And if by its own people you mean the indigenous Taiwanese, then the Kuomintang and Chinese who fled there in 1949 – should leave. No other country would accept this situation. The American civil war was about the secession from the southern states. Can you imagine us going to war with China about this? – how stupid can we be?
No area just ‘is’ part of particular country. Borders change, states come together and split apart. Every situation is different – East Timor, Scotland, Catalonia, Tibet, Czechoslovakia… need I go on. Surely the point is not some or other historical precedent, but, morally speaking at least, the wishes of the people.
True – but i doubt very much if VIC voted for independence that it would be allowed. Catalonia is struggling to do it peacefully. Scotland is part of UK like England, so it is separable. Tibet has no say and is in a similar situation as Taiwan – it was annexed at about the same time. Czechoslovakia voted for separation – both sides did. East Timor was ruled by the Portuguese from the 1500s and the Dutch ruled Indonesia. Again, how far do we go back.
If the rest of Australia outside of NSW and the ACT wants to secede from that other bit, count me in.
It’s worth pointing out that Taiwan claims ownership of China. It was founded by refugees on the losing side of the civil war, who invaded the island and ‘swamped’ the non-chinese people already living there. Oh and the island quite possibly belongs to Japan, though the Japanese govt is quite sensibly staying silent on the issue.
See my response below. Also, the people already living there were of mainly Chinese ethnicity, though Japan did conquer it. Japan gave up its conquests after defeat in WW2. I don’t think anyone now claims Japan ‘owns’ Taiwan.
Not sure that Japan ever ceded sovereignty, and in the event that they did, to which govt did they cede it?
In accordance with the provisions of Article 2 of San Francisco Peace Treaty, the Japanese formally renounced the territorial sovereignty of Taiwan (Wikipedia)
I would be happy if Australia’s future could be decided by its own people. Currently Australia’s future is largely determined by a very small number of locally owned or locally active companies and their oligarchs, and a very large ally-cum-gangster in the US. The Australian people figure so far down the pecking order it’s barely worth consideration.
What’s the rule that says integration in the 1600s counts, but separation in the 1940s doesn’t?
Taiwan’s future status ought to be determined democratically by the Taiwanese people. Anything else would be imperialism.
Not going to happen. Look at Kashmir and Catalonia. No country will just allow a region to walk away.
There was an article by Daniel Davis, a former lieutenant colonel with the US Army, published in the Guardian six days ago:
“The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs – The prevailing mood among Washington insiders is to fight if China attempts to conquer Taiwan. That would be a mistake.”
“… The only way the US could have our security harmed would be to allow ourselves to be drawn into a war we’re likely to lose over an issue peripheral to US security.”
It’s hard to see how following the USA into a conflict that harms the USA would be any better for Australia.
This one is on similar lines but with more detail on how China would defeat the US.
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/537062-us-defend-taiwan-china/
Thanks for this. Sounds like that Scott fellow knows what he is talking about! Perhaps Mr Rabbit and co would benefit from reading it and taking a sanity check!
That Scott fellow knows nothing. Mr Rabbit is an idiot with his ill fitting mask that he complained about wearing, doesn’t he know that Asians have been wearing them for years?
After losing the civil war and control of China the Guo Min Dang bandits moved to Taiwan following the looting of both the Treasury and cultural treasures of China.
They then proceeded to initiate a reign of terror, The White Terror, in which c.150,000 Taiwanese both indigenous and Han were imprisoned and often tortured as well as land and property stolen.
This was compounded by Martial Law that lasted for ove 38 years
Incredibly sensitive, culturally nuanced, diplomacy is required around anything to do with China- little Australia openly challenged China’s management of Covid and next thing they’ve decided they don’t want our wine, lobsters iron ore…. In light of the aggressive rhetoric out of federal Parliament by our Prime Ministerial clutz and his henchman Dutton, I’d genuinely like to understand what the end game is- I appreciate China’s frightening dominance but are we really thinking war- with China- really?
Absolutely. Having lived in the East for a number of years I learned that our Aussie up-front-ness is totally out of order. The east Asian countries live and let live and dont comment on other countries’ internal matters. It was the height of bad diplomacy (or zilch in the case of Marise and Scotty) to shirt-front the Chinese over Covid when they could have let the UN or the Europeans do it. All the stupid statements are for local consumption – with the ramifications globally then the subject of the usual secrecy and cover up!
The governments of both mainland China and Taiwan regard Taiwan as part of China.
Taiwan has maintained Chiang Kai Shek’s dream of returning to reclaim the mainland for fear of rocking the boat, I suspect, rather than because the Taiwanese still believe it.
The Taiwanese constitution is very revealing. Australia’s longest war was on Chinese Soil according to the Taiwanese Constitution ie Afghanistan. There are claims and counter claims everywhere. A document to suite all purposes.
To quote Gregory Clark who reports https://johnmenadue.com/china-taiwan-and-the-us-the-real-terms-of-the-deal/ Clause 7 of the Joint Communique of the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China (Normalization Communique), January 1, 1979, states unambiguously that: The Government of the United States of America acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China.
Of course now the US is attempting to weasel out of it.
Recognition of one China was conditional on a process of peaceful reunification. Why did you leave out this important qualifier?
How does that change anything? Are you seriously saying the USA was coerced into making a false statement on a matter of crucial importance? Why would it?
It’s called political expediency. The use by date was in the fine print on display in the planning office.
Taiwan also agrees with Chinese claims on the South China Seas. Where China has a 9 Dash Line Taiwan goes further and claims an 11 Dash Line which encompasses parts of the Gulf of Tonkin. Mainland China settled that one with Taiwan several decades ago but Taiwan won recognise that.
Correction, I mean settled with Vietnam not Taiwan.
Exactly, moreover the commitment to this claim, little and none, varies by which party is in power. As Woopwoop has stated elsewhere, the criteria for who owns Taiwan is clear, the people living there now, who are able to clearly express themselves under rule of law and a democratic system. They had neither for a long time but now they do. The same rules should also apply to Hong Kong but Chinese Party-state imperialism had the power to come over the top.
If China wants reunification it should follow the German example, it can only legitimately occur via an act of self-determination by the Taiwanese.
How does having a loudmouth giving a provocative speech in Taiwan help with anything … it just adds to the shrill chorus of LNP characters giving belligerent and aggressive speeches … a firm but moderate stance backed by quiet but firm diplomacy would be better … Australia seems like the loudmouth of the Pacific …