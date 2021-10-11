The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov is a celebration of the global shift to a new type of journalism -- accountability reporting that is unafraid of challenging power.

It’s a critique of the deadening style of commodified “news” dolloped out in so much of modern (particularly Anglophone) media. In countries on the front line of the struggle against authoritarianism -- like Muratov’s Russia or Ressa’s Philippines -- the award recognises that it’s the moral power of journalism that most effectively builds resistance.

The award recognises too that this craft shift is being driven by new (or newish) outlets like Muratov’s Novaya Gazeta (launched in 1993) and Ressa’s Rappler (2012).