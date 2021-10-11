More than 90% of NSW residents aged over 16 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70% of ACT residents aged over 12 have received a double dose.

It’s huge news for Australia -- we may become one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world as other countries' vaccination rates taper off. But there are some caveats, and while it’s cause for celebration, Australia has to celebrate carefully.

Different milestones

Unlike many other countries (or even the ACT), Australia’s goals are centred around those aged over 16 who have been vaccinated. Other nations take into account the whole of the population, including children or those aged over 12 deemed eligible for the vaccine.