The public company AGM season is getting into full swing but already the fully online format is producing noticeable problems, with awkward questions being overly censored by sensitive boards.

For instance, the after dark free speech obsessives at Sky News Australia will no doubt be outraged that attempts to mention their name and campaigns at multiple AGMs this week have been rejected.

News Corp used to be a shareholder in emerging online gambling company PointsBet, which now has a market capitalisation of $2.57 billion and has recently become the biggest gambling advertiser on Sky News, even surpassing Sportsbet and Ladbrokes.