What do King Abdullah II of Jordan, an orange juice mogul, and Australian Gold Coast developer Jim Rapti have in common?

It sounds like the start of a joke, but it’s not. Because the answer is that all of them have been revealed by the Pandora Papers as offshoring hidden assets using shell companies or secretive trust structures.

There has been much defensive quibbling about the lawfulness of the financial accumulation, and the complex and secretive financial practices and institutions used to conceal it, some of them pioneered and based in South Dakota, and other US states. As if the fact that enough state or federal politicians agreed to pass a law says a thing -- anything at all -- about whether the provisions of the law are moral.