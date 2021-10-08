Last night was Nine's easily as The Block relocated to Thursday night after being pushed out of Sunday for the NRL grand final -- 1.182 million nationally was a solid figure for a Thursday night.

Q+A -- 461,000 nationally at 8.30pm after Foreign Correspondent’s 631,000 at 8pm. The loss of 200,000 viewers (almost a third) was a pretty good judgment on the quality of last night’s discussion. 7.30 ended one of its strongest reporting weeks for a while; its two-part exposure of abuse of young swimmers by a leading coach in the '80s and '90s also exposed the lack of any meaningful reporting by print sports writers at the time -- or since.

Breakfast: Sunrise, 404,000/231,000; Today, 337,000/233,000; News Breakfast, 314,000/209,000.