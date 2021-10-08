It took just three days for NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet to lay down his marker. With locked-down Sydneysiders on the brink of getting a first taste of (relative) freedom in months, Perrottet decided to tinker with former premier Gladys Berejiklian’s roadmap.

From Monday, household gathering limits will double to 10 people, with caps on outdoor gatherings, weddings and funerals raised. Once the state reaches 80% double-dosed, indoor masks won’t be required in offices, and nightclubs will reopen without dancing.

Depending on who you ask, the changes are either relatively minor adjustments which will have little impact, or big changes likely to cause a dangerous rise in cases. Either way, it’s an unsurprising move for long-time lockdown sceptic Perrottet, and a clear sign of his government’s shifting priorities. Chief health officer Kerry Chant, absent from yesterday’s press conference, reportedly did not approve the revised roadmap, although Deputy Premier Paul Toole denies this.