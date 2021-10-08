For those who might have wondered if the grim reality of climate change had dawned on many on the right, the last few days have been an eye-opener.

Climate change, Gina Rinehart tried to tell her alma mater, was caused entirely naturally and anyone who said otherwise was doing so "on emotional basis, or tied to money, or egos, or power-seekers".

None of this stuff that humans are a minor contributor to climate change, or that climate change is unstoppable and we have to adapt, or the you-beaut carbon capture and storage will save us line of the kind favoured on the right these days -- this was your proper, old-school 100 proof, conspiracy theory denialism from one of Australia's richest and most powerful people.