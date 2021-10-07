Tax authorities, at least in Australia, are getting better at responding to each round of tax leaks, with the Australian Tax Office saying it would be investigating hundreds of people named in the "Pandora Papers" and last week freezing the assets of a Gold Coast developer named in the papers.

But tax avoidance by both large corporations and high-wealth individuals continues to place trillions of dollars of profits and wealth beyond the reach of governments, meaning poorer services and a greater burden on ordinary taxpayers and small businesses.

At the heart of the infinitely complex world of tax avoidance and evasion are the enablers -- the accountants, tax lawyers and auditors that dream up and create the structures that siphon away and hide money. It's a massive global industry led by some of the world's biggest firms.