Gotcha moments are generally tedious things, but being caught out breaching your own public health orders mid-COVID on your first day as state premier, then mounting a defence which is completely legally wrong is a bit more serious than mere tabloid embarrassment.

So it was that Dominic Perrottet gleefully posted a selfie to his Facebook page yesterday, mid-lunchtime run, with the Harbour Bridge behind him.

Problem: Perrottet lives in Beecroft, 24km from where he was exercising. The public health order, in place until next Monday, still applies a restriction on exercise to your own local government area, or 5km from your home.