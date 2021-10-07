Hard Quiz on the ABC was the only program of note last night with 940,000 nationally. The Block on Nine did better with 1.23 million but it is boring, predictable and Scott Cam’s voice continues to grate with insincerity.

Early evening audiences for the news are starting to see the seasonal impact of daylight saving. For the first time in months the Seven and Nine news programs failed to crack the million viewer mark on a Wednesday evening. About 400,000 fewer people tuned in last night compared with a week before. When the lockdowns ease in NSW and Victoria in coming weeks watch audiences dip even further.

Nine’s night, easily, from Seven, the ABC and Ten. Tonight Q+A will not bore for Australia; it will bore full stop. GoggleBox will entertain, and there’s another reminder of summer’s approach with the first international between Australia and India.