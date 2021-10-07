Dan Tehan’s French sojourn has not been fruitful. In Paris for an OECD ministerial meeting, the trade minister was snubbed by his French counterpart and some senior business leaders as the fallout from Australia’s hasty decision to cancel its submarine contract with Naval Group continues.

And while France’s ambassador, recalled in the aftermath of the AUKUS pivot, will now return to Canberra, Tehan’s visit shows how far relations with France, and Europe in general, have soured.

From subs to snubs

Last week France’s Trade Minister Franck Riester formally rejected Tehan’s request for a meeting.