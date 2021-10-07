The overturning by the Supreme Court of the ACT yesterday of secrecy orders in the Bernard Collaery trial is significant in a couple of ways.

Judges Murrell, Burns and Wigney overturned trial Judge David Mossop’s decision to grant Christian Porter’s application to hide evidence against Collaery, and witness evidence produced by Collaery, via national security orders made by Porter under the National Security Information (Criminal and Civil Proceedings) Act 2004. The appellate court ruled that