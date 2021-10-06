The Masked Singer Australia on Ten unmasked pop star Anastacia as winner of the 2021 season. Judges Danni M and Jackie O picked right. The American singer-songwriter took out the title ahead of singers Em Rusciano (aka Dolly) and Axle Whitehead (aka Mullet). (Anastacia was a "real" star for a change.)

The reveal averaged 1.07 million and the finale 981,000 for an episode average of 982,000 and the end of another fun series. It did well in the demos, but The Block (1.19 million nationally) did better.

Seven’s SAS Australia languished on 843,000 nationally. 7.30 averaged a solid 907,000 nationally with the first of two parts exposing historical sex abuse in Brisbane by an Australian swimming coach. The second ep is tonight.