Is Dominic Perrottet good or bad for Scott Morrison? Truth is, no one knows, despite the insider guff from press gallery drones about their mutual respect blah blah.
Perrottet is a strong contrast to Gladys Berejiklian, yet another white, socially reactionary male with a strong, almost cultish, religious background -- just like Morrison. Something of a fail on the product differentiation score; the Liberal Party is a broad church -- with the emphasis on church.
Perrottet also presided over a much bigger scandal than Berejiklian in terms of money and lives affected. The icare debacle saw billions of dollars lost and thousands of workers underpaid amid serious conflicts of interest.
