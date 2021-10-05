The Block reveal (1.39 million) postponed from Sunday gave Nine an easy win last night. Four Corners with 919,000 beat Seven's SAS Australia on 869,000 and Ten's Have You Been Paying Attention on 900,000. The Masked Singer (TMS) clocked 800,000, with its reveal on 958,000, for an average of 878,000.

Four Corners' look at tax rorting by the wealthy is more interesting than the faux suffering of a bunch of minor celebs on SAS Australia -- or more minor celebs on TMS -- though both TMS and 'Paying Attention did very well in the demos, as they always do.

Tonight it's the final of TMS. Nothing else matters, not the return of train-wreck TV -- The Weakest Link on Nine, which is almost as bad as The Cheap Seats on Ten.