In the end the partyroom meeting was a formality. Dominic Perrottet was elected NSW premier by the NSW Liberal Party this morning. Not even a defiant challenge from long-time friend Rob Stokes or a global WhatsApp outage that stalled attempts to tally votes could stop him.

It’s an unsurprising victory: Perrottet was always seen as departing premier Gladys Berejiklian’s natural successor. And over the weekend it became clear his team had the numbers. By this morning Stokes justified staying in the race in order to give the partyroom a choice.

“We don’t live in North Korea,” he said.