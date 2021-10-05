Craig Kelly’s election advertisements for Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party (UAP) have racked up millions of views on YouTube in a short amount of time.

Does this mean there are hundreds of thousands of Australians vociferously watching these videos, counting down the days until they can put one next to Kelly’s name at the ballot box? Probably not.

In the last month, the United Australia Party's YouTube channel has posted nine videos that have all gotten more than a million views each. The most popular -- “Stop the lockdowns. Together, we can take our country back” -- has been seen more than 8.4 million times since being posted on August 30. Other videos take aim at vaccine mandates and the nuclear submarine deal.