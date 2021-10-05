From next month, fully vaccinated Australians will be able to leave and reenter Australia as they please as the country sheds its hermit kingdom status. It’s fantastic news for those looking to travel, take a holiday or visit family. But the freedoms only apply to citizens and permanent residents.

Those on temporary visas won’t be able to reenter the country without an exemption, which has thus far proven difficult to score. Many are calling for the government to prioritise exemptions and visas for those wanting to visit family on compassionate grounds.

'Why would we stay?'

Faye Betts, a UK citizen who moved to Australia for work in December 2019 with her family says she feels like a second-class citizen.