After identifying our worst corporate climate culprits, it's time to look at which individuals are our worst offenders when it comes to climate denialism and inaction.

As with corporations, there are different criteria for judging which individuals play the most damaging role in responding to climate change.

Politicians clearly have a strong role in setting policy. Chairs of large fossil-fuel corporations don't merely preside over high emissions, but control the level of political influence their companies wield to undermine climate action.