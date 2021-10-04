High and mighty On Friday, as an alternative to The Australian Financial Review's annual power list, we asked Crikey readers to tell us who you thought were really the most powerful people in Australia, and why.

Here's what you thought: Rupert Murdoch, either alone or in combination with son Lachlan, won our reader poll by quite some distance. The overriding theme was his access to the most powerful people, and his ability to shape the narrative in this country: