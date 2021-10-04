Gladys Berejiklian’s resignation in the face of an ICAC investigation has bolstered calls for a federal anti-corruption watchdog.

On the one hand, the dramatic downfall of a popular New South Wales leader provides the perfect example of the need for such a body to bring transparency and accountability to federal politics. But it has also highlighted the growing resistance to an integrity commission with the powers to forensically rake over the decisions of Australia’s most powerful lawmakers.

Some predictable ICAC critics have already come out to protest against the NSW ICAC for essentially doing its job.