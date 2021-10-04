Gladys Berejiklian has left but the Independent Commission Against Corruption wars continue -- perhaps now with a genuine martyr to press the cause.

And the impact is not only in New South Wales. It's likely to spill over into the shape of a federal version of the ICAC, should it ever come to pass. The question is: might those who wish to rein in ICAC -- "the monster" as its critics call it -- look to ICAC's future by going back to the past?

A quick recap.