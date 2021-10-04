Last week, while Australia was gaping at the sight of a NSW premier resigning over a corruption investigation, the courts in France were handing former president Nicolas Sarkozy his second conviction related to illegal campaign financing -- with another case to come.
The Sarkozy charges remind us that investigative journalism gets its scalps by following the famous advice to Watergate’s Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein: follow the money. But this century, the investigative mantle has been handed on to a global network of journalist-led digital players such as Sarkozy’s bête noire, Mediapart.
The news digital start-up launched in 2008 with what, at the time, was an odd business model: subscription only, advertising free. Now, off the back of the 2020 COVID boost, it reports about 220,000 paying subscribers, second in the country only to Le Monde’s 360,000.
Join the conversation
