Climate 200, the nonpartisan group trying to elect independent MPs to break the policy impasse on climate change, has appointed former independent MPs Tony Windsor and Rob Oakeshott to its advisory council.

Windsor and Oakeshott have 39 years of parliamentary experience between them and famously formed two-thirds of the “Three Amigos” crossbench during Labor’s period of minority government under Julia Gillard from 2010 to 2013.

Climate 200, set up in 2019 in part by environmental campaigner Simon Holmes à Court, will offer arm's-length assistance in money and advice to community groups looking to run independent candidates in crucial marginal seats at the next election.