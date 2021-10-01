It was Nine’s night from Seven, Ten and the ABC.
Gogglebox Australia was again the entertainment with 877,000 national viewers. Q&A averaged 419,000 and just in front of Stonehenge: The Lost Circle Revealed on SBS which was very similar to watching Q&A: talking heads rabbiting on about the reopening the country. Round and round went the ground radar and other gizmos -- but at least something was found at Stonehenge. On Q&A agreement was postponed to another week, month or year. All very circular.
In breakfast, Today continues to eat away at Sunrise’s lead: in the metros it was just 6000 behind yesterday and less than 80,000 nationally. It was more than 100,000 behind nationally in early September.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.