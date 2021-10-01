It was Nine’s night from Seven, Ten and the ABC.

Gogglebox Australia was again the entertainment with 877,000 national viewers. Q&A averaged 419,000 and just in front of Stonehenge: The Lost Circle Revealed on SBS which was very similar to watching Q&A: talking heads rabbiting on about the reopening the country. Round and round went the ground radar and other gizmos -- but at least something was found at Stonehenge. On Q&A agreement was postponed to another week, month or year. All very circular.

In breakfast, Today continues to eat away at Sunrise’s lead: in the metros it was just 6000 behind yesterday and less than 80,000 nationally. It was more than 100,000 behind nationally in early September.