There is good and bad news about the potential for Sydney and Melbourne hospitals to be overwhelmed in October, and again after we open up.

Let’s start with the good. Estimated rates of the voluntarily unvaccinated have gone into decline. The latest survey from the Melbourne Institute has only 12% of Australians saying they won’t get vaccinated. When combined with those who remain unsure, the figures suggest that Australia can achieve at least 85% of the population fully vaccinated once supply issues have been resolved.

The bad news is that because of ongoing vaccine supply issues, Sydney and Melbourne -- in addition to being locked down for months and months -- are predicted to hit peak caseloads in their hospitals in October. Peaks that may also resurface when 80% of the population is double-vaxxed and Australia stops using lockdowns to suppress COVID-19 and opens up for good. Healthcare providers fear this could overwhelm the hospital system and, because of an undersupply of ICU beds and ventilators, force competition for care.