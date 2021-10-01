The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption has claimed another premier’s scalp, with Gladys Berejiklian announcing her resignation and departure from politics after the anti-corruption watchdog announced today it was investigating her relationship with disgraced Liberal MP Daryl Maguire.
Berejiklian stated that as she expected ministers under investigation to stand aside while inquiries were completed, she must also apply the same standard to herself but standing aside was not an option in current circumstances, and so accordingly she resigned altogether.
There is a precedent for a NSW premier to stand aside while an inquiry is conducted — Neville Wran did so after calling an inquiry into allegations raised by the ABC in the early 1980s and returned after being exonerated by the inquiry. Needless to say, that was not during a pandemic.
This morning the NSW ICAC announced that it would be extending its investigation into Maguire to include Berejiklian herself, including whether she “engaged in conduct that”:
• Constituted or involved a breach of public trust by exercising public functions in circumstances where she was in a position of conflict between her public duties and her private interest as a person who was in a personal relationship with the then NSW member of Parliament, Mr Daryl Maguire, in connection with: grant funding promised and/or awarded to the Australian Clay Target Association Inc in 2016/2017; and grant funding promised and/or awarded to the Riverina Conservatorium of Music in Wagga Wagga in 2018; and/or
• Constituted or involved the partial exercise of any of her official functions, in connection with: grant funding promised and/or awarded to the Australian Clay Target Association Inc in 2016/2017; grant funding promised and/or awarded to the Riverina Conservatorium of Music in Wagga Wagga in 2018; and/or
• Constituted or involved the dishonest or partial exercise of any of her official functions and/or a breach of public trust by refusing to exercise her duty pursuant to section 11 of the Independent Commission Against Corruption Act 1988 to report any matter that she suspected on reasonable grounds concerned or may concern corrupt conduct in relation to the conduct of Mr Daryl Maguire; and/or
• Was liable to allow or encourage the occurrence of corrupt conduct by Mr Maguire.
The investigation into Berejiklian relates to matters raised in the media in relation to the administration of grant programs that may have favoured Maguire, with whom Berejiklian was then in a relationship.
The premier revealed almost exactly a year ago in bombshell evidence to ICAC’s inquiry into Maguire that she had been in a “close personal relationship” with the MP until mid-2020 — well after Maguire was sacked from the government after an ICAC investigation exposed his soliciting contributions to help broker property deals.
Berejiklian’s premiership — which began in January 2017 when she replaced Mike Baird — has been a successful one except for two staggering misjudgments. One related to the failure to lock Sydney down quickly enough and hard enough in May this year when the Delta variant arrived via a quarantine breach, leading to a massive outbreak that infected the ACT, Victoria and New Zealand, and which forced a lockdown across all of those places and in Sydney and eventually NSW.
Even so, her government’s hard push on vaccines had seen that outbreak peak and begin to recede, with lower hospitalisation levels than forecast — suggesting she was in a position to survive that error.
The second was her staggering misjudgment in relation to Maguire, a corrupt MP who sought to use every possible contact within the NSW government to make a buck for himself.
Berejiklian readily admitted she’d been naive and had made a mess of her private life, but insisted she knew nothing of Maguire’s corruption. However, their telephone conversations, recorded secretly by ICAC, showed her repeatedly warning him not to tell her the detail about his various schemes.
NSW is a state that has long suffered from serious corruption — the last Labor government produced Ian Macdonald and Eddie Obeid, among others; the Wran government was riddled with corruption, the Askin and previous Liberal governments were famously crooked.
Corruption is the permanent stain on NSW politics and Berejiklian failed to understand that her misjudgments in relation to Maguire were utterly unacceptable in such a state. That failure was all the greater since the O’Farrell, Baird and her own governments also had their share of ICAC inquiries and police investigations — and because she herself had decided that blatant pork-barrelling was acceptable politically, even as her own office shredded evidence of it.
Without those two remarkable misjudgments, Berejiklian could have gone down as an historic leader — a true successor to Nick Greiner, who oversaw a transformation of Sydney’s infrastructure while maintaining strong fiscal discipline, kept the rotten NSW Labor Party out of power for another term, presided over strong climate action and investment in renewables, and who dealt — until mid-2021 — with the crisis of the pandemic calmly and effectively.
But all of those achievements will be permanently overshadowed by her catastrophic failures in relation to Daryl Maguire. It’s a shattering end to what, until 2020, was a glittering career.
It’s time to book your next dose of Crikey.
Through the week, news comes at you fast. Every day there’s a new disaster, depressing numbers or a scandal to doom-scroll to. It’s exhausting, and not good for your health.
Book your next dose of Crikey to get on top of it all. Subscribe now and get your first 12 weeks for $12. And you’ll help us too, because every dollar we get helps us dig even deeper.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
Glittering career. What rubbish!
Agree. She is the most toxic and dangerous of the toxic and dangerous lot of them imo as she is canny and can lie with eye contact and ‘sincerity’ while however slight some measure of discord with conscience is visible in the others.. I see her as ‘Dictator Dan: Undercover Operation’ as she has been fomenting anti-lockdown sentiment with her snake tongue from the outset. It was most transparent in her statement: ‘We don’t want to stay locked up on island forever while the world leaves us behind’ and are a litany of statements conveying: “Other state leaders lurch to lockdowns because they don’t care about their impost on citizens and businesses while we in NSW believe in proportionate responses, lockdowns are never our first choice, we don’t believe in hopping in and out of lockdowns (aka theNational Plan)’ etc. What’s worse than a lockdown? One imposed without due cause that could have been avoided had the state leader given a toss. I have no doubt her rhetoric served to generate anger and foment noncompliance and undermine the efforts of other state leaders to contain outbreaks. I also regard it was her intention to let it rip in NSW for a variety of reasons most conspicuously when using delta is new as a ‘reason’ to leave retail open when it was known delta was hypertransmissible and ravaging other countries. Good riddens and thank god imo as feared she would become PM one day. Many will disagree with my assessment but ask yourselves why she rambles and talks brains into numb submission during pressers. Whoever replaces her at least we will be free of that.
I agree. I got sick of hearing her use the word ‘hope’. Hope is not a strategy.Very little mention of the NSW prisoner (Covid positive) who was let out having served his term and promptly went home to NSW South Coast and spread it around. Locals are not happy.
Bring on the Federal Integrity Commission . . . .
Yeah, but not the one Morrison is keeping in the fridge, thanks. Not that it’ll ever see daylight anyway.
It will if we let Christian Porter back in …
Ah well we all have our blind spots and one of BKs is GB!
I’ve been waiting for your Gladys obituary, Bernard and you haven’t disappointed. You still can’t see the feet of clay. This is the woman who told us, with breathtaking arrogance, that $140m worth of pork barrelling was fine because it wasn’t illegal. The same arrogance saw bugger all transparency and accountability throughout the current COVID outbreak, right down to refusing to answer questions and cutting press conferences short. If a Labor Premier behaved the way she has, they’d be pilloried for it.
This is same arrogance is the reason is she resigned today- not 12 months ago. It’s not because she couldn’t possibly leave us poor New South Welshmen leaderless in the middle of a pandemic. It’s because she thought she’d kept NSW ICAC sufficiently starved of funds they wouldn’t go after her.
More like $250 mil wasn’t it…?
Agree 100% Feralbinchicken is no loss
I live in Melbourne and plenty of us feel sorry for all NSW citizens. The fake ‘gold standard’ that Gladys has inflicted on you and us has caused real pain and misery.
I had a horrible thought – what if she resigned to minimize press coverage during ICAC + not have her face associated with the results of her actions when cases explode in NSW and leaving is actually part of a plan to come back . . . shudder
Bit of a shame, I thought she was was a pretty solid Premier, all in all. Hard and efficient worker, mostly, organised, good at cross-managing the big infrastructure portfolios (coz she’d done them herself). She was also…lucky (as in ‘make your own’, as well as benefit from the bad luck of others). It’s run out now, and rightly so…she was in strife the second the Maguire did pop up. Should have known better at absolute minimum…but hard to credit that it was just girlish naivete, too. So don’t necessarily legacy up the ‘it was love wot dun her in’ stuff as the real/only smoking gun here, not just yet at least. Stuff like the Stronger Communities Fund(the second tranche dwarfed the Fed Sport Infra fund that knackered McKenzie, in both scale and brazenness), the (still not so) old Icare scandals…are smouldering away.
Will be especially fun watching the likes of Simon Benson, Chris Merrett, Chris Kenny, Janet A etc etc…blow a Murdochian pooper-valve all over again re: the ‘anti democratic star chamber that is ICAC’ etc etc’…:-)
Chrs, GB, pretty good innings (pending ICAC results of course!). And just like Dan Andrews and Anna Palaszczuk (all of them, actually, bugger you press/SM hacks and snipers), she did a pretty solid ‘horses for-her-state courses’ job in the crisis.
The shredding of documents did not save her although she has not gone down for that little offence
Watch this space, I reckon, Lord. Lots of threads for ICAC to pull at yet…