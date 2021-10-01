Should your alumni status determine whether you're punished for committing an assault? One judge appears to think so.

Nicholas Drummond, 21, was acquitted earlier this month of assault after NSW District Court judge Robert Sutherland ruled his behaviour was a result of a tough year and too much alcohol on a night out on Sydney's north shore in December last year.

The victim's clothing “might have been perceived by a former student of Knox to be provocative”, Sutherland said, noting his public violence was an "aberration" and telling Drummond to thank his “lucky stars” in his ruling.