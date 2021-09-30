No Masked Singer last night meant no success for Ten last night. Instead, The Block (1.28 million) held court, along with Paramedics (842,000), making it Nine’s night from Seven, the ABC and Ten, although some of the competition had decent numbers: Hard Quiz on the ABC -- 855,000, SAS Australia on Seven -- 949,000.

In indecent numbers, though, Ten’s Making It Australia -- 391,000, down from 448,000 last week. It's a goner.

Breakfast: Sunrise, 437,000/258,000; ABC News Breakfast, 337,000/220,000; Today, 332,000/215,000.