Game over. Google has pretty much wrapped up the global monopoly of digital advertising, first through its domination of search and now through controlling the technology that delivers display ads across the open web.

Facebook lags Google but dominates the so-called closed web through its social platforms, including Instagram, and is starting to elbow into classified advertising, which in Australia is dominated by News Corp’s REA Group and Nine’s Domain.

No sign of it stopping, either. According to the latest report on big tech released this week by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Google is using its monopoly power to both crush potential competitors and increase its clip of the growing digital ad spend.