Crikey Talks

In conversation with Billy Bragg

Crikey Talks Billy Bragg

When

12 October 21, 6:00 pm AEDT

Where

Webinar

Details

New uses for mixing pop and politics

In a special Crikey Talks, we will be joined by UK singer, songwriter, author and activist, Billy Bragg, as he launches his 10th studio album “The Million Things That Never Happened”.

Billy Bragg has been a force in the music industry for three decades, with his unique style of folk-punk rock and alternative country, expressing his passion for social justice and angst for those in power.

Join Crikey’s Peter Fray, as he puts forward your questions to Billy. There is so much to talk about – can entertainers really change attitudes in society? Are the progressives failing? How do you compete for attention in our rapidly changing news cycle? Does he miss Thatcher or Blair?

Register and submit your question for Billy.

Speakers

Peter Fray Editor-in-chief

Peter Fray

Editor-in-chief @PeterFray
Peter is Crikey's editor-in-chief and managing editor of Private Media. He is formerly the editor-in-chief of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Sun-Herald, the editor of the SMH, The Sunday Age and The Canberra Times and the deputy editor of The Australian and The Sun-Herald.
Bill Bragg Singer, Songwriter, Activist

Bill Bragg

Singer, Songwriter, Activist @billybragg
Billy is a fearless recording artist, tireless live performer and peerless political campaigner for over 35 years. His music is heavily centred on bringing about change and involving the younger generation in activist causes.
The Million Things That Never Happened

Get the Album

The album, the first pandemic blues album of our times but also a heartfelt paean to human resilience, features 12 soulful country rock gems.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that empathy is the currency of music — that our job as songwriters is to help people come to terms with their feelings by offering them examples of how others may have dealt with a situation similar to that in which listeners find themselves,” Bragg said in a statement. “After what we’ve all been through, the idea of being a shield, physically, emotionally, psychologically, really resonates.”

If you would like to get your hands on The Million Things That Never Happened, you can find it here.

