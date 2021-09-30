When 12 October 21, 6:00 pm AEDT



New uses for mixing pop and politics

In a special Crikey Talks, we will be joined by UK singer, songwriter, author and activist, Billy Bragg, as he launches his 10th studio album “The Million Things That Never Happened”.

Billy Bragg has been a force in the music industry for three decades, with his unique style of folk-punk rock and alternative country, expressing his passion for social justice and angst for those in power.

Join Crikey’s Peter Fray, as he puts forward your questions to Billy. There is so much to talk about – can entertainers really change attitudes in society? Are the progressives failing? How do you compete for attention in our rapidly changing news cycle? Does he miss Thatcher or Blair?

