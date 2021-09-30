ACCC boss Rod Sims is so fed up with Silicon Valley he wants the power to regulate it himself. That's the takeaway from the the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's latest investigation into how big tech's dominance is affecting Australians.

On Tuesday, the ACCC released its final report into the digital advertising services inquiry. In it, the ACCC argues that Google’s dominance in advertising technology (or “ad tech”) is probably harming Australian publishers, advertisers and consumers.

The report is the latest part of the ACCC’s behemoth Digital Platform Services inquiry, which has already produced critical reports on messaging and search services.