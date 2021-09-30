From tomorrow, it will be illegal to import e-cigarettes without a doctor’s prescription.

Australia’s laws on liquid nicotine products have been in the works for over a year. In December, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) listed liquid nicotine as a schedule 4 poison, though delayed implementing the import ban following backlash from lobbyists and politicians.

For the past nine months, retailers have exploited this loophole, with unregulated vapes readily available under the counter from many convenience and tobacco stores (though the Australian Association of Convenience Stores contests this claim).