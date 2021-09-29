As any public servant who has undertaken procurement knows, there are rules about how the Australian government buys things -- from paper clips to consultancies to jet fighters and everything in between. The Commonwealth Procurement Rules (CPR) to be precise.
What’s the point of such rules? In case you were in any doubt, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham’s foreword to the current edition spells it out.
Achieving value for money is the core rule of the Commonwealth Procurement Rules as it is critical to ensuring that public resources are used in the most efficient, effective, ethical and economic manner… The Australian government considers it is important to understand the economic implications of major contracts and therefore requires agencies to examine the value offered by different suppliers. Suppliers are encouraged to demonstrate the economic benefits of their proposals in procurements valued above $4 million (or $7.5 million for construction services).
