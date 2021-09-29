Australia is fast approaching 80% vaccination rates for those aged over 16. Despite knowing for more than 18 months that this day was coming, Australia is woefully unprepared to reopen, with a massive to-do list to sort out.

This raises the question: why haven't governments been laying out the rules, regulations and infrastructure crucial for social freedoms?

Vaccine passports

Across Europe, vaccination passports in the form of QR codes that can be scanned before entering venues have been in place for months.