Celebrities are synonymous in TV programming with desperation and an attempt to wring every last viewing share point out of a tired concept. Why else are we facing the unedifying prospect of Celebrity Big Brother on Seven and Celebrity MasterChef on Ten?

We have also had the dreadful Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Mastermind on SBS. Now Celebrity Letters and Numbers on SBS on Saturday nights! That’s another reason why the channel changer looks enticing and Netflix’s autumn offerings are almost upon us.

Last night Four Corners’ exposé on the clouded ownership of Australian A League soccer teams also exposed the lack of any real scrutiny from print media and the lack of action by FIFA and other authorities in the game. Media Watch’s exposé of the dodginess of the Juanita Nielsen documentary raised questions. How did it get through?