If Scott Morrison was trying to use the pandemic as a cover to increase government secrecy, it’s starting to blow up in his face.

Staff from the prime minister’s department copped an absolute roasting in a Senate inquiry yesterday over a proposed bill that would shield national cabinet from scrutiny and exempt it from freedom of information laws. This is despite it being found to not be a cabinet under constitutional law, and therefore not entitled to cabinet confidentiality.

Legal experts blasted the proposal as an affront to democracy, with constitutional law professor Anne Twomey saying the government was trying to legislate something that was simply not true.