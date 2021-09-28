Yesterday the Fair Work Commission published a decision rejecting an appeal for an employee who was dismissed for refusing to get a flu shot. While the dissenting opinion has got a lot of attention for regurgitating anti-vaccine tropes, the decision reaffirmed employers' ability to implement vaccine mandates in some situations.

G&B Lawyers’ Nathan Buckley was the lawyer for the complainant. Earlier this month, Crikey reported on crowdfunded legal challenges to vaccine mandates and public health restrictions. Chief among those running these campaigns was Buckley, who had raised by that point more than half a million dollars for a variety of challenges.

Buckley has promised to appeal this decision -- but he also has other things on his mind as he faces potential disciplinary action for conduct.