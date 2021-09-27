The Block on Nine (1.45 million) beat The Masked Singer on Ten (1.04 million for the reveal, 816,000 for the performance) and the latest eggbeater ep of 7NEWS Investigates, The Disappearance of William Tyrrell (1.08 million). The Masked Singer reveal added more than 200,000 viewers from last week.

The first ep of Fires on the ABC attracted 564,000 viewers -- it’s far too soon to be making a TV drama out of the pain and agony that still is so obvious for so many people. Restoration Australia on the ABC (720,000) was the lead-in, and the turnoff of 156,000 was significant.

The AFL Grand Final -- 3.91 million viewers (3 million in the metros and 903,000 in the regions). Melbourne, 1.63 million (naturally) and another 197,000 watching via the net (BVOD). In 2020, 3.81 million watched on Seven, 2.97 million in the metros and 833,000 in the regions, and 1.58 million watched in Melbourne.