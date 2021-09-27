Filling the gaps Just under a year ago Crikey posed a question. Quite apart from concerning a potential 175-year prison sentence for an Australian Walkley winner, the Julian Assange story was simply great copy. It had spies and conspiracy, abduction, poisoning. So why was it relegated to page 20-ish of Australian papers? See now the revelations in Yahoo! News this morning which details the personal interest Donald Trump's CIA director, Mike Pompeo, took to get revenge on Assange for the Wikileaks "Vault 7" revelations, the biggest data loss in the agency's history:

Some senior officials inside the CIA and the Trump administration even discussed killing Assange, going so far as to request 'sketches' or 'options' for how to assassinate him. Discussions over kidnapping or killing Assange occurred 'at the highest levels' of the Trump administration, said a former senior counterintelligence official. 'There seemed to be no boundaries.'

We're glad to see someone taking a detailed look, but it's embarrassing we left it to the Americans.