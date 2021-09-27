As the 26th annual UN climate summit (COP26) in Glasgow approaches, we are seeing a good deal of movement -- or at least positioning -- from the Morrison Coalition government.

The first of four core areas for discussion at COP26 is the most important : securing net zero. The government finally seems to be accepting that it's going to have to commit to net zero by 2050. And unlike folks in some countries, Australians will demand that it does what it says.

Wentworth MP Dave Sharma led the charge from within the Coalition for more aggressive interim emissions reduction targets. In remarks at UNSW’s Energy Institute, he said: “A 2035 target of 40-45% below our 2005 levels is achievable on the technology and policy levers available today, and will put us on a managed transition to net zero by 2050.”