Post-COVID: the federal government returns to political primacy, old political fights pick up where they left off, and conservatives revert to austerity budgets.

Well they're the big takeaways from the first (and still best) piece of journalism on the impact of pandemics on modern society: Daniel Defoe’s A Journal of the Plague Year, a social deep dive into London’s 1665 plague, the first great work of literary journalism in the English language by one of the founders of the craft.

Different disease, of course, with higher reproduction numbers and deaths (Reff and CFR) -- as we understand things now. Still the best look-back at “what just happened” in a pandemic, inventing journalism on the run, bringing together data, anecdotes and a social understanding of urban networks. It rhymes with our experience and points to what’s likely to happen next.