No one knows what will happen at hospitals in New South Wales and Victoria in the lead-up to Christmas and beyond after we open up. But with modelling suggesting hospitals stand a good chance of being overwhelmed with mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, Australians have cause to be concerned.
Italy’s hospitals were catastrophically overwhelmed early in the pandemic, and the entire US state of Idaho has begun rationing treatment according to “crisis standards of care” after its hospitals were overwhelmed.
The usual way Australian hospitals decide who gets treated is either randomly (first come, first served) or when resources are too stretched for that, prioritising patients based on acuity or the immediately life-threatening nature of the patient’s condition.
There's more to Crikey than you think.
Get more Crikey for just
$199 $99.
Note the word “prioritising”. While it may not always seem this way when you’re in a public hospital waiting room at 2am with a sick toddler, the triage system doesn’t decide who will and won’t receive care, or the quality of care. It just lines you up in order of urgency and seriousness to eventually receive what in our health system is a gold standard of care.
The alternative is crisis standards of care. These can include:
- Receiving care in a hospital room that was previously used as a classroom, or in a hallway or tent
- Deferring elective surgery requiring postoperative ICU or high-dependency unit care
- Less qualified and/or fewer nurses and doctors taking care of more patients
- Waiting many hours for care or being transferred to a distant hospital to receive it
- Giving a staffed ICU bed or a ventilator to someone else deemed more likely to survive. In some Australian hospitals, this could be coupled with other exclusion criteria, such as preferencing those who are not obese or alcohol- dependent.
In NSW, we’ve seen the pressure on hospitals lead to queues of ambulances waiting to discharge patients. Ambulance response times are down in Victoria, and both states have delayed misleadingly named “elective” surgeries — which include heart and cancer operations — leaving Australians to witness their loved one’s quality of life or odds of survival drain away as the intensive care they need is prioritised to COVID patients.
At the start of the pandemic, it might have made sense. COVID patients can be acutely ill. None had any way of not catching the virus or becoming seriously ill, and many of us assumed deferring critical care to prioritise them was temporary.
But by the time Australia opens up, perhaps in December, this will no longer be the case. The pandemic will be almost two years old, and not only do we have a free, safe and effective vaccine, but governments should have ensured that every Australian who wants to be inoculated gets the information and outreach they need to readily access the vaccine recommended for their age and health situation.
As we’ve seen in Israel, the US and the UK, when countries open up, cases surge. For the unvaccinated, hospital admissions do too. The more unvaccinated people in a society, the more likely hospitals will be overwhelmed. This leads to the crisis standards of care that can leave vaccinated people unlucky enough to need hospitalisation for COVID or some other serious illness without an expertly staffed ICU bed.
Is this even remotely fair? If what we mean by “unvaccinated” are not those with a legitimate medical exemption but what I will call the “voluntarily unvaccinated”, I think not.
In fact, once Australians are confident that everyone who wants a vaccination or requires an exemption has been provided for, what we are left with resembles the mob-like assemblages of neo-Nazis, right-wing extremists and agitated union members demanding their rights while shrugging off responsibilities as they hurled bottles and plastic crates and kicked in the glass entrance of the CFMMEU headquarters in a violent protest in Melbourne on Monday, and then another vicious protest in Melbourne on Tuesday.
Angry, ignorant and entitled or — as former AWU national secretary and former Labor opposition leader Bill Shorten memorably described them — “hard-right man-baby Nazis”. These are the people who are or could displace your obese aunt, your best friend with cancer, or you in an acute-care queue that could be coming to a Melbourne or Sydney hospital near you when, as is inevitable, such voluntarily unvaccinated catch COVID, get seriously ill and swamp hospitals.
Unless we say no, because that way of distributing scarce resources is unjust and unfair.
No one who has done the right thing by themselves, their family, health workers and the community by getting vaccinated should have their care delayed or be turned away from receiving timely, standard hospital care because the beds are full and nurses are too busy caring for those more than happy to bet our lives that COVID wasn’t real.
There has to be another way.
Do you agree with Cannold? Let us know your thoughts by writing to [email protected]. Please include your full name if you would like to be considered for publication in Crikey’s Your Say column. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.
There's more to Crikey than you think.
It’s more than a newsletter. It’s where readers expect more – fearless journalism from a truly independent perspective. We don’t pander to anyone’s party biases. We question everything, explore the uncomfortable and dig deeper.
And now you get more from your membership than ever before.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
What sort of community do we live in? What happened to responsibility?
Right now various government entities are working on ways of rewarding people who come forward to be vaccinated. Tickets to the football being just one of the incentives.
Now this is aimed at those people who have not got off their bums and got vaccinated in the way perhaps 70 percent of the adult population has so far done.
So governments are rewarding the recalcitrant. Those who did nothing to help themselves, those who had other priorities than accessing measures that might save their lives and the lives of their neighbours and workmates, not to mention their own families.
What messages are these governments sending. Hang back. Don’t shift for yourself. Do nothing. Sooner or later we will reward you.
It does not bode well.
I really don’t see the problem with incentives to get some people over their reluctance to come forward for a health measure. Studies have shown incentives can work, and they can be cheaper in the long run. If the goal is to get as many vaccinated as possible, why shouldn’t we look to the psychology of motivation as one of the tools to get the numbers up?
For me personally, the incentive of getting a vaccine was the reduced risk of getting seriously ill and possibly dying from COVID. You’d think that’d be enough for everyone, but unfortunately that’s not the world we live in. The battle here is to get as many jabs in arms as possible, not to put a purity test on motivations.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/health/2021-09-24/covid-vaccines-do-they-change-risk-of-infection/100484432
This is what we can expect
From a basic immunology perspective, its quite simple. The vaccine exposes your immune system to the protein that mediates the entry of the virus into your cells…..in a much safer context that a full-blown infection. Because your body now has a reasonably long-term immunological memory against the virus, it means that it can respond to an actual infection many times faster than without the vaccine. The upshot of which is that the viral load within your body far less likely to ever get as high as they would in a non-vaccinated person-thus massively reducing the chance of morbidity or transmission to others. Of course, everyone’s immune system is slightly different, so no vaccine *ever* produces 100% protection against infection. A fact many anti-vaxxers deliberately choose to ignore.
What is the point in being vaccinated, yesterday Dan Andrews stated that Victorian residents currently stuck in NSW could return at the end of the month if they were fully vaccinated, undergo a covid test prior to entering and then having to home isolate for 2 weeks.
I’m not sure if this is irony, but if you’re really asking – the point in being vaccinated is to be allowed back into Victoria, so you can take a test and then home isolate for 2 weeks instead of remaining in Plagueville.
The point is if they are fully vaccinated they will be in the same boat transmission wise as those Victorians who are now fully vaccinated I have provided a link above which spells out b infection and transmission rate of the fully vaccinated
In addition if the fully vaccinated returning from New South Wales quarantine for 2 weeks they are even less likely to spread the virus then Victorians who never left the state but are fully vaccinated because they are not quaranting but I do understand where you are coming from
Very good article and one of the urinating thugs at the shrine of
remembrance is now in hospital taking up a bed.
Castration of the males would assist society
I agree with the author. If you’ve had the opportunity to get vaccinated but choose not to and then get sick from Coivd – too bad, you can look after yourself. If you are eligible to be vaccinated but decide not to (and I’m not referring to those with a legitimate medical reason) then you should go on a “do not treat list” and be turned away from hospitals.
There is such a huge line-up here in SA that I won’t even get my first dose until October. I take all precautions that I can in the meantime, but should I suffer due to a lack of access?
A woman in a shop today informed me she was not getting vaccinated because she was healthy and drank a lot of water, and it was against her religion.
And as we know the business of religion is a tax exempt business they do not contribute to the health system they do not pay tax