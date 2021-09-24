One sleep to go before the AFL Grand Final, and Optus Stadium in Perth is a nice, neutral ground for the footy match that stops a nation. Judging by WA support for both Dogs and Demons in previous matches, the crowd won’t lack for colour -- and one can be certain the big swinging you-know-whats of the west's business, finance and social life will be there.

Meanwhile, who needs Q+A (428,000) when you have The Front Bar -- 668,000 nationally, 326,000 in Melbourne (second highest audience nationally) and 27,000 in Sydney. A front bar night for all, really, as The Front Bar pushed Melbourne -- sorry, Seven -- to a win in the main AFL markets and nationally.

There are preliminary finals for the NRL -- Sea Eagles v Bunnies tonight, Storm v Panthers tomorrow afternoon -- and Rugby Union (Australia v Argentina) on Saturday night. Up against the AFL, so good luck to 'em.