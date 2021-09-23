News Breakfast on the ABC had a big surge yesterday, as did its news from 9 to 11am: about 400,000 watched for the two hours, about double normal audiences, and 267,000 tuned in from 9 to 10am. The reasons? The earthquake story and the third day of Melbourne marches by the hi-vis all sorts.

The metro audience for News Breakfast on the main channel added 100,000 viewers from 7 to 9am from the 62,000 who watched before 7am, a big addition. Seven’s The Morning Show also got extra viewers, as did Sunrise, but not Today (compared with the previous Wednesday morning).

In the evening, more than 400,000 extra people tuned in (compared with the previous Wednesday evening) to watch the 6 to 7pm news on Seven and Nine, the 7pm ABC news, 7.30 and earlier Ten news from 5 to 6pm and then The Project from 6.30 to 7pm. Seven did well, as did the ABC (after the News Breakfast and the morning news performance).