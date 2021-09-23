If you thought there was strong resistance to a corruption watchdog in Canberra, you should take a look at what’s happening in Adelaide.

Not satisfied with an Independent Commissioner Against Corruption that actually has teeth, the Libs -- including MPs who have been under investigation by the watchdog -- are trying to dismantle it.

Yesterday the South Australian government voted on a bill that would strip the ICAC of its powers to investigate misconduct and maladministration. This drew a blistering rebuke from ICAC commissioner Ann Vanstone QC, who told a parliamentary hearing it would shield politicians from scrutiny and ultimately allow corruption to go undetected.